Accumulating snow likely for Sunday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Cloudy and colder conditions through the weekend and next week. A winter storm system will pass south of the Tri-State on Sunday. Snow accumulations in the 1-3″ range are possible with higher amounts in spots. Snow should be falling by sunrise Sunday and continue through the afternoon and early evening. Highs will stay near 32 through Sunday. Much colder air arrives on Monday with highs in the 20s and wind chills down to 0 to -10. Temperatures will gradually rise to near the seasonal normals (50-30) by late next week.