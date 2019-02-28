EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6:00 p.m.
A winter mix will lead to slick spots under a Winter Weather Advisory. The primary concern will be freezing rain during the morning commute. Temps will hover near freezing through the day with a winter mix through the afternoon.
The first weekend in March will come in like a lion and feature below average temps with chances for rain and snow. Cloudy on Saturday with rain developing late. High temps in the mid-40’s but there will be chances for snow Saturday night. An Arctic blast will drop high temps in the lower 30’s on Sunday with snow likely. Several inches of accumulation possible along with high winds.
High temps on Monday will only manage the upper 20’s under mostly sunny skies.
