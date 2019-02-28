What parents need to know about sinister ‘challenge’ Momo

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Something called the “Momo Challenge” is resurfacing across the country and catching the eyes of schools and children in the Tri-State. Now, schools are alerting parents on Facebook and sending emails.
The Momo Challenge encourages children to harm themselves. The video has been connected with apps like Facebook and YouTube.
Here is how it usually works. Your child could be watching a video that seems age appropriate when suddenly Momo pops up and says how a child should harm themselves and what will happen if they do not.
Now, we know that is not real, but it can be difficult for a child to understand. EVSC became aware of the Momo Challenge Wednesday after hearing concerns from elementary school students.
The district joins more than a handful of schools in the Tri-State now warning parents. Many are posting this resource for talking with children on their Facebook pages.
“They had parents who were contacting the school," explains EVSC Chief Communication Officer Jason Woebkenberg. "They were concerned. To my knowledge, very few students if any actually saw the Momo, but began hearing about this, and it really targets children’s videos on YouTube and other apps that kids can be on, so I think there was just a lot of fear and anxiety about what if kids are on their phone or online and they happen to run across this.”
[Online Safety Resources: Cyber Safety Cop -- Educate Empower Kids]
Experts recommend you report any inappropriate or harmful material as soon as you or your child come across it. You should also block the account to prevent your child from seeing it.
“As parents, please be aware of what your kids are doing online, even if its on an app on a phone that seems like it’s really appropriate for children,” says Woebkenberg. "This is something that kind of penetrated that where you wouldn’t expect it.”
Woebkenberg says EVSC’s internet filter blocks Momo.
“We have not seen anything going through our content filters," says Woebkenberg. "That’s the good thing. If something like this is causing anxiety among our families, among our students outside of school, then it becomes a school issue as well because we’re all working on this together. We do appreciate the support of our IT department being able to find some resources that we could share.”
The Momo Challenge has been linked to the death of a girl in Argentina, but none in the United States.
YouTube released a statement saying it has seen no recent evidence of videos promoting the Momo Challenge on YouTube but if you come across any to flag it immediately.
Experts say same goes for other social media sites.
