Webster Co. schools out the rest of week due to illness

WEBSTER CO., KY (WFIE) - All Webster County Schools will be out the rest of the week due to illness.
According to a post on the Webster County Emergency Management’s Facebook page, school officials made the decision to close because of the flu, upper respiratory infections, and streptococcus among students and staff.
Officials say Thursday and Friday will be Link 2 Learn days since students will have four days to complete assignments.
Muhlenberg County schools reopened on Wednesday.
Kentucky health officials are report widespread flu activity in the commonwealth.
