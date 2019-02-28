Webster Co. schools out the rest of week due to illness

Webster County
February 27, 2019 at 7:45 PM CST - Updated February 27 at 7:45 PM

WEBSTER CO., KY (WFIE) - All Webster County Schools will be out the rest of the week due to illness.

According to a post on the Webster County Emergency Management’s Facebook page, school officials made the decision to close because of the flu, upper respiratory infections, and streptococcus among students and staff.

Officials say Thursday and Friday will be Link 2 Learn days since students will have four days to complete assignments.

WebCo585: Good Afternoon, This is Rhonda Callaway with Webster County Schools. We continue to be impacted with illness...

Posted by Webster County Emergency Management on Wednesday, February 27, 2019

Ohio County schools are also out the remainder of the week.

Muhlenberg County schools reopened on Wednesday.

Kentucky health officials are report widespread flu activity in the commonwealth.

