UE releases statement after Tuesday’s vote by UMC

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The University of Evansville has released a statement on the controversy in the United Methodist Church on human sexuality.
On Tuesday, the denomination voted to uphold its ban on LGBTQIA clergy and same-sex church weddings.
Many of the students we spoke with were disappointed in the Methodist church’s decision. Those students say inclusion and diversity are so important to their generation.
Even though many of them were disappointed in the denomination’s decision, they were proud of how the university responded.
The university’s official statement to students sent out through email acknowledged the schools affiliation with the Methodist church. But it reassured students this would not effect their goal of supporting all walks of life on their campus.
The students I spoke with are proud to be part of an institution willing to take a stance.
“I’m a theater student at the University of Evansville and there is a huge LGBTQIA plus community in our department so it’s really great that the university took a stance and sent out that email supporting inclusion and diversity,” UE junior Hannah Mattingly explains.
The university reminded students and the public through their release that they operate independently of UMC’s governing bodies, and their policies and procedures will not be affected by the decisions of the general conference.
