Funeral arrangements for Robert Doerr announced

Evansville Firefighter Robert Doerr was shot and killed Tuesday night outside his Oakley Street home.
February 28, 2019 at 2:48 PM CST - Updated February 28 at 3:06 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements for Robert Doerr have been made.

Doerr was shot and killed outside his Oakley Street home on Tuesday night.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 3 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Monday, March 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church. The service will immediately follow.

Entombment will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

If you have any information that may help detectives in this case, call Evansville Police or crime stoppers.

