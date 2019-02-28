Pair of OPS teachers join to protest retirement bill

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Thousands of teachers packed the state capitol building once again.
This time around though, leading sick outs across several districts. Owensboro Public Schools had two representatives go to Frankfort early Thursday.
“We have a great group of teachers that realized that being in the classroom and developing these young minds is very important so they want to be in the classroom but they also want to have their voice heard on matters that take place in Frankfort," Jared Revlett with Owensboro Public Schools said.
House Bill 525 would change who is on the board of trustees that oversees Kentucky teachers retirements. According to one of the teachers from Owensboro in Frankfort today, it would put more power in the governor's hands to choose who is on the board.
“No one was unhappy and no one has been unhappy with the structure of the governance. It’s worked for 75 years," Kirk Haynes an Owensboro middle school teacher and KEA representative that went to Frankfort said.
“You see a bill that is being introduced to a committee that affects the TRS retirement board and the folks that structure up that, it kind of raises your ears a little bit," Revlett said.
The bill passed in the committee vote, and Haynes says it was disappointing.
“The mood reflects the weather of the day," Haynes said. "It’s cold, it’s overcast, it’s raining. This is not a win for public education.”
Haynes hopes representatives don't rush to pass the bill.
“It was such an important decision to be made," Haynes said. "Why wait for the last third of the session?”
