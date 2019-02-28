Neighborhood Watch: KSP searching for theft suspect; MPD hosts training simulator

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are looking for a woman wanted for multiple types of theft.
Lori Edge, AKA Lori Niles, is wanted for theft by deception in Kentucky and theft from a banking institution in Indiana. KSP says she has known connections in Owensboro.
If you know where she is, call police.
The Morganfield Police Department is hosting a Firearms Training Simulator demonstration.
They want people to come, see and try first hand training that local law enforcement uses to hone their skills in high risk situations.
Morganfield’s demonstration will be March the 25-26 from 5 p.m. till 10 p.m.
The simulator uses laser weaponry and a computer with a life size screen to put officers in scenarios that they face regularly.
And U.S. Senators do more than cast votes in Washington D.C.
They take care of constituents back home.
Freshman Senator Mike Braun has announced mobile office hours for his staff.
The first opportunity is Tuesday, March 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Central Library on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Evansville.
Future dates and locations will be announced through Braun’s website, Facebook, Twitter, and an email list.
