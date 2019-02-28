Local restaurants celebrate Mardi Gras with themed menus

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - It’s that time of year again where local restaurants have their Mardi Gras menus out.
We stopped by the Stockwell Inn on Thursday.
Chefs have been hard at work preparing their Cajun creations. They’re also selling Mardi Gras beads. They will donate the proceeds to “It Takes A Village.”
Workers tell us people have waited up to two hours for a table, saying their food from Louisiana is worth it.
Their special menu runs now until Tuesday night.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.