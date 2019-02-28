“He had a heart of gold.” Doerr’s colleagues reflect on his long-time career at EFD Station #1

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Robert Doerr would always go out of his way to say hello, and make me feel at home doing stories on the Evansville Fire Department.
His colleagues describe him the same.
Doerr’s fellow first responders are mourning his loss, all while knowing there’s still work to do.
“This is a bad nightmare,” Doerr’s long-time friend and co-worker Larry Wilt said. “He was the brother I never had.”
EFD’s Mike Larson reflected on Doerr’s 27-year career at Station 1 in downtown Evansville.
“He was...he was just in it," Larson said. "He loved the fire department. Just getting out there and helping people.”
“When you work in public safety, it is a brotherhood, regardless of what profession you’re doing," Evansville Police Sergeant Jason Cullum told reporters on Wednesday. “To see an Evansville firefighter gunned down in front of his own home is something we weren’t really prepared for.
“The firefighters that had to respond to that scene and work on their brother," Sgt. Cullum went on, "the police officers that arrived and quickly realized it was a firefighter...It just something we don’t see very often.”
Wilt told reporters he will always cherish the memories he had with Doerr, especially out fishing with his friend.
“I’m not sure you ever move forward from it. It’s going to be a memory that’s there," Wilt said. "Especially to guys who knew him as well as I did. But, this is a job where you have to be moving forward.”
As people continue mourning, police detectives were working through the early morning hours at the scene on Oakley Street, trying to piece together what happened Tuesday evening.
Police said as of Wednesday they have no suspect.
If you have any information, call the Evansville Police Department.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.