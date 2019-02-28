Evansville BrewHouse changing owners

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A Haynie's Corner Arts District Brewery be under new ownership come this spring.
The announcement was made on social media Tuesday night.
The owner wrote on Facebook they have love for all their new friends they've made over the last three years, which is what made the decision so difficult, but with retirement plans pretty well set, it was time to consider this transition.
Situated in the arts district between the Alhambra, and Curvo Labs, Evansville BrewHouse is known for their locally brewed beverages and stockpile of board games.
On the business’s Facebook, owners explained it was time to confirm what may be one of the worst-kept secrets: that the business was being sold. They cited a passion for brewing, and their pride for being part of the arts district.
It was a gut-wrenching decision, they wrote.
While they’re sad on many levels, they are thrilled that Evansville BrewHouse will remain in neighborhood hands.
Josh Pietrowski will be resuming his brewing career with Cory Edwards responsible for the taproom!
The leadership changes are effective starting April 1
