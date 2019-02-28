Cards fall 66-59 at Boston College

(WAVE) - A late 19-6 run helped Boston College gain control and beat UofL 66-59 on Wednesday night in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.
The Eagles (14-13, 5-10 ACC) Ky Bowman led all scorers with 25 points and added 12 rebounds and 8 assists. His three-pointer with 2:31 left gave BC a 56-53 lead that they would never relinquish.
Steven Enoch led UofL with a career-high 22 points. His follow with 7:49 left gave the Cards a 49-44 lead.
Enoch went 9-17 from the field. The rest of the Cards combined to hit just 13-50. As a team they hit 33% (22-67) from the field, including just 5-24 (21%) from three.
Jordan Nwora was the only other Card in double figures. He finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds. The Cards outrebounded the Eagles 53-38, but turned the ball over 14 times, to just four for Boston College.
It was the third straight loss for UofL and their fifth loss in their last six games. They are now 18-11 and 9-7 in the ACC.
UofL hosts Notre Dame (13-15, 3-12) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center in the final home game of the season.
