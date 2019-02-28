Another arrest made in Madisonville murder case; more details released

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - Another man is facing charges in connection with a Madisonville murder case.
Police say 26-year-old Ashley Eagan died on February 4 after being shot at a home in the 500 block of Sugg St. Eagan’s fiance, Dominique Yarbrough, was also shot in the leg.
Police say their investigation into the incident has developed a fuller picture of the events that happened.
According to a press release from the Madisonville Police Department, the shooting happened when a drug deal turned into a robbery. Police arrested 20-year-old Mar’Keil Foster earlier this month on murder and robbery charges.
Police say they learned through their investigation that three men, including Foster, were involved. They say Foster and a third unidentified man were driven to the home by 23-year-old Ryne Bruch under of the guise of doing a drug deal.
Police say the third man pulled a gun during the incident, demanded money and shots were fired. All three suspects then left.
Foster was arrested on February 6 in Tennessee in connection with the case. He is facing a murder and robbery charges.
Police say Bruch also left the Madisonville area after the shooting and went to Florida. Madisonville police tell us they were able to get a warrant for Bruch on February 13 for charges of robbery and facilitation to commit murder.
They say Bruch was arrested on Tuesday in Volusia County, Florida and is now waiting to be extradited back to Kentucky.
We’ll keep you updated.
