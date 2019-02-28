On alert for accumulating snow Sunday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Surface temps remained near freezing on Thursday. Light rain fell across the Tri-State, and some slick spots/black ice may develop Monday night as temperatures drop into the upper 20s. Friday and Saturday will be dry with highs near 40 and lows in the 30s. A winter storm will track to the south of the Tri-State on Sunday. Accumulating snow will be possible on Sunday morning and afternoon. We have an alert day in place for Sunday for travel disruptions from snow. Sharply colder early next week with highs in the low 20s and lows in the teens.