Aces stage another late rally but fall to SIU, 98-91

Evansville never gave up and continued to fight back. With under five minutes remaining, another Kuhlman triple cut the deficit to nine and following an SIU miss, Noah Frederking knocked down his third 3-pointer to make it an 81-76 game. With 36 ticks on the clock, the Aces got even closer. Marty Hill hit his second from outside to cut the lead to 93-89, but the comeback came up just short with the Salukis hanging on for the 98-81 win.