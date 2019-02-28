Aces softball travels to Samford Tournament

Saturday’s second game will be against the host squad – Samford. The Bulldogs enter the weekend with a record of 5-12. Their top performance this season came two weeks ago at the Samford Classic where they went 3-1 with wins over DePaul, Eastern Illinois and Georgia State. UE wraps up the tournament on Sunday with a game against Jackson State, who is 2-16, but has won two in a row, taking both ends of Tuesday’s doubleheader against Belhaven University.