Utility assistance program in Western KY

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - In Western Kentucky there’s a program to help those that need some assistance to pay higher energy bills.
The Audubon Area Community Services does a lot of the surrounding counties in Western Kentucky. But, they’re trying to get the word out about a utility assistance program that ends next in March.
It’s called the “Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.” they us it to help people who’ve received disconnect notices from their energy providers.
The program helped 6,000 households in 2018, but this year, just half of that.
“We do have a significant amount of funds remaining. The program ends March 29 and we want to be able to help those individuals that need our help," said Robyn of the Audubon Area Community Service.
“They come in and they’re in tears. Sadness, worry, stress. But when we help them and can help them get their electricity turned back on, again there’s tears. But they’re happy tears," said Stacey of the Audubon Area Community Service.
If you’ve received a utility disconnect notice, to go here to the Kentucky Low Income Home Energy for all the documents you’ll need in order to get their help.
