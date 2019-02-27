USI Softball set for The Spring Games

Junior shortstop Taylor Ricketts (Georgetown, Kentucky) leads the Eagles with a .429 batting average and has amassed three doubles, a triple and five RBIs on the year. The Eagles have seven players hitting .333 or better and are sporting a team batting average of .307 throughout the first 10 games of the year. Junior outfielder Allison Schubert (Nicholasville, Kentucky) has driven in a team-best nine RBIs, while senior outfielder/pitcher Caitlyn Bradley (Forest, Indiana) has a .385 batting average with two doubles, two triples and eight RBIs.