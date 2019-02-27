USI Softball set for The Spring Games

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Softball begins The Spring Games Saturday at 8 a.m. (CST) when it takes on Midwest Region foe Cedarville University in Clermont, Florida. The Screaming Eagles are scheduled to play 12 times at The Spring Games, including regional bouts against Cedarville, Grand Valley State University, Ashland University, Walsh University, The University of Findlay and Notre Dame College (Ohio).
Highlighted contests will be USI’s games against No. 14 Grand Valley State, Minnesota State University Mankato and No. 1 Saint Anselm College. The Eagles defeated Grand Valley State to advance to the NCAA II Midwest Super Regional last year, while USI swept Saint Anselm to win the national championship last year.
USI’s game against Minnesota State-Mankato is a bout between the last two national champions after the Mavericks won the 2017 crown.
The Eagles’ games against Grand Valley State, Wilmington University (Delaware), Ashland, Walsh, Minnesota State and Saint Anselm will be aired live on 95.7 The Spin. Live stats, stat updates, audio and video links, when available, can be accessed at GouSIEagles.com. Flo Softball is providing video subscription packages.
About the Eagles in 2019
USI is off to a 6-4 start following a 4-0 record in Midwest Region play last weekend in Westfield, Indiana. The Eagles’ offense erupted for 42 hits and 41 runs in their four games last week.
Big comeback
The Eagles rallied from an 8-0 deficit to defeat Northwood University last weekend, 15-9. USI was down to its last three outs in the top of the fifth inning needing a run just to avoid being run ruled. The Eagles got their run and more as they scored 12 times in the fifth en route to the come-from-behind victory.
NFCA Top 25
After slipping out of the NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches’ poll last week, the Eagles are receiving votes (14) in this week’s top 25. In addition to USI, the University of Indianapolis represents the GLVC as the Greyhounds jumped into the poll at No. 19. Grand Valley State is the only other Midwest Region team in the Top 25, while Wayne State University is receiving 34 votes.
Offensive leaders
Junior shortstop Taylor Ricketts (Georgetown, Kentucky) leads the Eagles with a .429 batting average and has amassed three doubles, a triple and five RBIs on the year. The Eagles have seven players hitting .333 or better and are sporting a team batting average of .307 throughout the first 10 games of the year. Junior outfielder Allison Schubert (Nicholasville, Kentucky) has driven in a team-best nine RBIs, while senior outfielder/pitcher Caitlyn Bradley (Forest, Indiana) has a .385 batting average with two doubles, two triples and eight RBIs.
Leonhardt leading Eagles in circle
Junior pitcher Jennifer Leonhardt (Louisville, Kentucky) is pacing the Eagles inside the circle with a team-best 4-1 record, one save and 33 strikeouts. She has a 2.18 ERA with a .203 opponent batting average.
Hitting streaks
Ricketts currently leads the Eagles with a season-high six-game hitting streak, while Leonhardt began the year with a four-game hitting streak after hitting in five straight games to end the 2018 campaign. Freshman utility player Kat Mueller (Evansville, Indiana) has reached base safely in 10 straight games to begin her career with the Eagles.
Record book watch
Several USI players are in the USI career record books:
–Caitlyn Bradley is tied for fourth all-time in hit-by-pitches (17), tied for 13th in RBIs (96) and tied for 15th in home runs (13);
–Claire Johnson is second in walks (77), tied for second in triples (13) and tied for ninth in runs scored (119);
–Jennifer Leonhardt is tied for third in shutouts (21), is fourth in strikeouts (501), fifth in wins (59), fifth in innings pitched (496.2), seventh in complete games (57) and is tied for 11th in triples (5);
–Allison Schubert is tied for 15th in home runs (13).
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.