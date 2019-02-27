USI Men’s Basketball rise to 4th in regional poll

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -The University of Southern men's basketball team rose to fourth in the second NCAA Division II Midwest Region poll of 2018-19.
The Eagles follow, 19th/T11th-ranked Lewis University, 13th/18th-ranked Bellarmine University, and 8th/7th-ranked University of Findlay, while Ashland University dropped to fifth in the region. The bottom half of the first region poll includes the University of Indianapolis, Ferris State University, Northern Michigan University, Hillsdale College, and Drury University.
The top eight team from the Midwest Region advance to the NCAA Division II Tournament at the end of the season. The regional is routinely hosted by the top seed in the regional.
USI finishes the 2018-19 regular season schedule on the road when it visits the University of Illinois Springfield Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and McKendree University Saturday at 3 p.m.
NCAA II MIDWEST REGION POLL
Rank School/Overall DII Record/In-Region Record
1 Lewis 18-4 18-4
2 Bellarmine 20-4 20-4
3 Findlay 21-3 21-3
4 USI 17-7 16-7
5 Ashland 17-5 17-5
6 UIndy 14-8 14-6
7 Ferris State 16-10 16-10
8 Hillsdale 16-8 16-8
9 N. Michigan 15-11 15-11
10 Drury 13-10 13-6
Courtesy: USI Athletics
