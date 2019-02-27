U.S. Attorney announces indictment of another former Armstrong coal employee

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman announced an update on the Armstrong Coal Case.
A press conference was held at the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration Office in Madisonville.
As we reported in July, eight former employees of Armstrong Coal were indicted by a grand jury. They are accused of lying about miner safety.
Officials say Charley Barber, Brian Keith Casebier, Steve Demoss, Billie Hearld, Ron Ivy, John Ellis Scott, Dwight Fulkerson and Jeremy Hackney, conspired to commit dust fraud by altering the company’s required dust sampling procedures.
Miners say they developed black lung because of the disregard for safety.
Wednesday, Coleman announced an additional indictment. Glendal “Buddy” Hardison is now added to the list of defendants. He says Hardison was senior level manager.
Coleman showed the device worn by miners to measure the level of dust that they are breathing in.
He says there were several ways to manipulate the device, including removing it while miners were in the dustiest parts of the mine.
He says those indicted include supervisors and safety directors.
Colman says this is still an open investigation.
