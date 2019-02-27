Suspect in custody after chase ends in Warrick Co. field

WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) - The suspect in a police chase is now in custody.
Evansville police say officers were investigating a shooting in the 2300 block of Frisse Ave and tried to stop an SUV that was leaving the area.
EPD says the driver didn’t stop and led authorities on a chase that ended in Warrick County in a field off Epworth, between Telephone and Oak Grove Rd. The suspect then ran away from the scene.
After about 45 minutes of searching, state police say Warrick County deputies found the suspect near Telephone Rd.
Residents in the area were advised to keep their doors locked and stay alert while authorities looked for the suspect.
We’re told the victim in the Frisse Ave shooting has non-life-threatening injuries. EPD says they have not yet confirmed the SUV is connected to that shooting.
