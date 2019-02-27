Suspect in chase that ended in Warrick Co. field identified

WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) - The suspect Tuesday morning’s police chase that ended in Warrick County has been identified.
Evansville police say officers were investigating a shooting in the 2300 block of Frisse Ave and tried to stop an SUV that was leaving the area.
EPD says the driver, identified as 35-year-old Seth Nicholson, didn’t stop and led authorities on a chase that ended in a field off Epworth, between Telephone and Oak Grove Rd. Nicholson then ran away from the scene.
Residents in the area were advised to keep their doors locked and stay alert while authorities looked for Nicholson. After about 45 minutes of searching, state police say Warrick County deputies found Nicholson near Telephone Rd.
EPD says they are still investigating the Frisse Ave shooting and the chase separately. Police say Nicholson had a felony warrant out for his arrest, so they think he might have tried to run because of that.
We’re told the victim in the shooting has non-life-threatening injuries.
We’ll keep you updated.
