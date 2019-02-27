Sun to Clouds

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The warmer and drier weather will continue today with above normal temperatures in the mid to upper 50’s, but clouds thicken up after a well-deserved sunny streak. Scattered drizzle this afternoon with temps falling into the upper 40’s/lower 50’s. Rain chances increase Thursday but high temps will sink into the upper 30’s. Rain could mix with snow but no accumulation expected.
On Friday, partly sunny and chilly as high temps reach the upper 40’s.
