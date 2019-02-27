Sun to Clouds

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The warmer and drier weather will continue today with above normal temperatures in the mid to upper 50’s, but clouds thicken up after a well-deserved sunny streak. Scattered drizzle this afternoon with temps falling into the upper 40’s/lower 50’s. Rain chances increase Thursday but high temps will sink into the upper 30’s. Rain could mix with snow but no accumulation expected.