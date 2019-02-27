Prominent city figures take part in ‘Literacy Week’ for kids

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Students at St. Vincent Early Learning Center has had some special guests this week.
Our own Beth Sweeney read to some little kids as part of the “Literacy Week.” Many city leaders are taking part in the event too.
The Early Learning Center does this every year as part of “Read Across America Day,” which celebrates the birthday of Dr. Suess.
“We are constantly looking at the research," explains Alissa Mwenelupenbe, Director of Early Learning Center. "We look at brain research. We look at early childhood research to make sure the work we’re doing here is really gonna set children up on the path to be successful. We know our kids do great when they go to kindergarten. They do great throughout their educational careers.”
Another cool feature about this program is the kids get copies of the books to take home with them.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.