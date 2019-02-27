Police looking for suspect after chase ends in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) - Authorities are looking for the suspect in a police chase.
State police say the chase started in Evansville and ended in Warrick County in a field off Epworth, between Telephone and Oak Grove Rd.
ISP says the suspect ran away from the scene and authorities are now searching the area.
Residents in the area are being advised to keep their doors locked and to stay alert.
If you see anything suspicious, call 911.
We have a crew following this story and we’ll keep you updated.
