Otters to host job fair for 2019 season

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -The Evansville Otters will host a job fair Saturday, March 9 at the downtown Lic’s Deli and Ice Cream location on fifth street.
The Evansville Otters are seeking friendly employees for the 2019 Game Day Staff. Come be a part in making the franchise’s 25th anniversary season special.
The job fair will be held on Saturday, March 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the downtown Evansville Lic’s Deli and Ice Cream.
The Otters are looking to hire for the following areas:
• Concessions including grill cooks, kitchen staff, cashiers
• Bartending
• Ushers
• Ticket Sales
Job benefits working for the Otters include:
• Fun working environment in a historic ball park
• Food and Beverage Discount
• Gift Shop Discount
• Free Tickets to Home Games
• Uniform shirt is provided
• Resume Builder
• And more!
Applicants must be 15 years of age or older to apply, and resumes are encouraged but not necessary.
All returning employees may also stop by on these days to complete their updated paperwork.
Those interested can stop by the Otters’ front office at Bosse Field for more information and to complete your application.
More information can be found online at http://evansvilleotters.com/ballpark/employment/.
For questions, please contact Rhonda Trail at rtrail@evansvilleotters.com.
