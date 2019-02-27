Officials on hand for new Deaconess Clinic downtown groundbreaking

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Local elected officials and Deaconess leaders are on site to break ground for a new medical facility.
At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, several prominent officials, including Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, will be at the construction site to begin the building process for the new Deaconess Clinic Downtown. This latest facility will be built on the Stone Family Center for Health Sciences campus.
Deaconess Clinic Downtown will be the new home for many of the current services and practices currently offered at the current downtown clinic.
In August of 2018, Shawn McCoy, CEO of Deaconess Health System, expressed the excitment to continue to grow in Evansville.
“This new building in downtown Evansville is a continuation of Deaconess’ commitment to providing innovative, high-quality services to the city’s center,” said McCoy. “We’re glad to be part of the exciting growth and momentum of the downtown area.”
