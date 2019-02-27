New ramen restaurant among several new businesses to open in Downtown Evansville

Josh Armstrong, President of the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District. Armstrong said,“There’s a lot going on that you’ll see, we’re a block away from the Post House and people will be moving into that this late fall. So there’s more people and that means more consumer options too." What you may not know is a transformation is taking place at 2nd and Ingle. Josh Armstrong “At the corner of second and Ingle is the former NABISCO factory that’s being converted into 26 units of housing, with a ramen restaurant.”