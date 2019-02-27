New ramen restaurant among several new businesses to open in Downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Following the State of Real Estate last week- Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said many new downtown businesses have opened up shop since the nearby new medical school opened. Some new housing units are coming to downtown Evansville in the same building as a new restaurant.
it’s hard to keep up with all the growth going on in downtown Evansville.
On Wednesday, a groundbreaking for the Deaconess Downtown clinic.
Dr. Allen White, VP and CMO of Deaconess Clinic said, “Bringing people down here, both to work and as patients just helps contribute overall to the continued growth and sustaining the clinic."
Just down the road from the new Deaconess clinic location is Keylee’s Pizza. The pizza shop opened in September of last year and just a few blocks from there is Parlor Donuts that opened just a few weeks ago.
It’s all part of a plan to bring more people to live and eat in downtown Evansville.
Josh Armstrong, President of the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District. Armstrong said,“There’s a lot going on that you’ll see, we’re a block away from the Post House and people will be moving into that this late fall. So there’s more people and that means more consumer options too." What you may not know is a transformation is taking place at 2nd and Ingle. Josh Armstrong “At the corner of second and Ingle is the former NABISCO factory that’s being converted into 26 units of housing, with a ramen restaurant.”
The economic development coalition says big projects like the new medical school have certainly helped this momentum increase.
Economic Development Coalition President and CEO, Greg Wathen explained, “Then slowly as you saw other things that were occurring, such as the Ford Center, now the convention hotel, the medical campus. Those generate activity, which in gets people to say, 'Do we want to live downtown? Do we want to work downtown, is there some kind of entertainment available downtown.”
These investments in downtown - creating an energy that’s showing NO signs of slowing down.
