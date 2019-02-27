Neighbors, co-workers recall victim of Oakley St. shooting

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - 14 News spoke with neighbors who live on Oakley Street after Tuesday’s deadly shooting.
Less than a day after firefighter and friend Robbie Doerr was shot and killed, residents on Oakley Street recalled the night of the events.
Many neighbors were too afraid to speak on camera out of fear, because the person responsible for the shooting is still out there.
One neighbor tells us she was inside with her sister when they heard five gun shots. She ran outside and saw Roberts’ wife holding him on the sidewalk and yelling for help.
She then had her sister call 911.
Everyone in the neighborhood spoke highly of Doerr. He was described as a kind man who was always ready to lend a hand.
When he wasn’t fighting fires he was working a second job at Taco John’s on St. Joseph Avenue.
“I’ve known Rob since 2014," said co-worker Melissa Barrett. "He’s a very awesome person, would give the shirt off his back to anyone and I don’t see why anyone would have any problems with him. That’s why it’s so devastating to find out this news that he’s gone.”
His friends and workers just want answers.
“If there’s anybody that knows anything about it please let us know because his daughter and granddaughter deserve to rest in peace," said Barrett. "But I want everyone to know he was an awesome person, great worker it’s just devastating to hear that he’s gone.”
Police do not know who is responsible for the shooting.
They ask if anyone knows anything to please contact them.
