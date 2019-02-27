Neighborhood Watch: Wanted Wednesday; IL man arrested on child porn charges

TRI-STATE, IN (WFIE) - It's Wanted Wednesday in Henderson.
They are looking for 55-year-old Rhonda Kemper. She is wanted on a felony warrant for Theft.
If you know where she is, call Henderson Police, 270-831-1295. or Crime Stoppers.
In Wabash County, a Lawrenceville man is in jail, facing child pornography and sexual abuse charges. The sheriff says the arrest of 56-year old Glenn Howder comes after an 18 month investigation.
Howder is being held on a $70,000 cash bond.
A warrant has also been issued for his arrest on child pornography charges in Edwards County.
Evansville police are investigating another case of stolen copper.
A caller alerted police about a noise coming from a vacant business in the 300 block of North Main Street on Tuesday.
The caller confronted the suspect, but he got away. When police arrived, they found copper pipes and wiring cut and stacked by a backdoor with damage to the door frame.
If you know anything about this, call police.
