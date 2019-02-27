Marty Hill advances to second round of Dark Horse Dunker competition

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -University of Evansville men’s basketball fans came through in a big way and helped Marty Hill advance to the second round of the Darkhorse Dunker competition. Hill is one of the final eight who will battle for a spot in the 2019 State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships at the Final Four.
Voting begins today at www.DarkHorseDunker.com with the second round going until the end of the day next Wednesday, March 6.
Hill is slated to face Quaylon Newton of Southern Nazarene in the second round. If Hill wins the competition, he will participate in the competition at the Final Four in his home town of Minneapolis.
Fans can vote one time per day per device.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
