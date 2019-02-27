Local Pastors reflect on special united methodist church conference

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The United Methodist Church is poised to turn back an effort to be more socially inclusive.
In a specially-called conference in St. Louis, church delegates preliminary voted to uphold the church’s ban on gay clergy and same-sex church weddings.
They are looking at three options: the traditional plan, the progressive plan, and one that would allow individual bishops, conferences, pastors and churches to make their own decisions on same sex marriage and gay clergy.
After speaking with area pastors, one thing they have in common is that they don’t want this conversation to turn people away from their churches.
“My request to folks is don’t judge us by the latest headline. Give us a chance because I think you’ll find that we stand ready to welcome and affirm you in whatever and wherever you are,” said Pastor Dennis Adams of Simpson United Methodist Church.
As the United Methodist church conference comes to an end many are wondering which way the delegates will vote.
“The fact that we are having a conversation is hopeful but, uh, I don’t know, we’ll see,” said Todd Gile Pastor of Trinity United Methodist Church.
“I think it’s going to be, um, disappointing for many if it comes back as the traditional church plan,” said Gile.
Indiana has 16 delegates at the conference right now who get to vote on the three choices.
There are 864 delegates in all voting today.
Right now the votes are leaning more toward the traditional choice.
“I will confess that I’m disappointed. I would have hoped for a much more gracious resolution. I would have hoped from the choices before us. I would have hoped for the one church plan to win, but it’s still uncertain where we will end up,” said Adams.
while some prefer a more progressive approach, others say that the traditional choice should be the way to go.
They say the bible clearly teaches that homosexuality is inconsistent with Christian tradition and practice.
A final vote is expected before the conference adjourns at 6:30 tonight.
