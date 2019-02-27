IL man faces child porn and sex abuse charges in Wabash and Edwards Co.

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A Lawrenceville, IL, man is in custody after an 18 month investigation.
The Wabash County Sheriff says 56-year-old Glen E. Howder is charged with Child Pornography, Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, and Unauthorized Video Recording.
Howder is being held in Wabash County on a $500,000 or $50,000 cash bond.
The charges stem from a joint investigation by the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office covering Wabash and Edwards counties which also led to a warrant being issued out of Edwards County for five counts of Child Pornography.
Howder’s bond in the Edwards County case was set at $200,000 or $20,000 cash.
The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the case by the Wabash County State’s Attorney’s Office, Edwards County State’s Attorney’s Office, Illinois Attorney General’s Office, Edwards County Sheriff, Illinois State Police Digital Crimes Unit, and the Guardian Center.
