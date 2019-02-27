Herro leads #4 UK to 70-66 win over Arkansas

(WAVE) - Tyler Herro scored a career-high 29 points as #4 UK overcame a 39-28 halftime deficit to beat Arkansas 70-66.
The Razorbacks (14-14, 5-10) Isaiah Joe scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half. He hit 5-7 from three. Kentucky turned the ball over 12 times in the first half. They finished with 15.
The Cats turned up the intensity at the defensive end, finally regaining the lead on a Herro three with 7:04 left.
Herro was nearly perfect, hitting 9 of his 10 field goal attempts, including 5-6 from three and 6-6 from the free throw line.
Keldon Johnson was the only other Cat in double figures with 13.
Kentucky improves to 24-4, 13-2 in the SEC. They visit #7 Tennessee (24-3, 12-2) on Saturday at 2 p.m.
