Evansville Coroner releases victim’s name of Oakley St. shooting

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville Coroner, Steve Lockyear, says the victim was Evansville firefighter, Robert Doerr, 51.
It happened in the 2700 block of Oakley Street in Evansville.
EPD says nobody is in custody at this time.
An autopsy has been scheduled for 1:00 Wednesday
In a tweet, EPD confirmed that the victim of the Oakley Street shooting was an Evansville Firefighter.
His body was escorted to the Corner’s Office by his public safety team.
The investigation is still ongoing.
