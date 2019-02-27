Eagles end ‘18-19 regular season on the road

USI clinched a spot in the upcoming GLVC Tournament with its win over University of Indianapolis on Saturday in the final game at the Physical Activities Center. The Screaming Eagles are currently tied for third in the standings and are third in the GLVC Point Rating System. USI is a game behind second-place Bellarmine in the standings, while being tied with Drury University for third and a game ahead of Indianapolis and Rockhurst University. The GLVC Tournament is set for March 7-10 at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in Edwardsville, Illinois.