Eagles drop one spot to No. 8 in latest region rankings

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball slipped on spot to No. 8 in the second of three NCAA Division II Midwest Region Rankings. The Screaming Eagles are one of four Great Lakes Valley Conference teams in the ranking after compiling a 16-8 record against Division II competition and the Midwest Region.
Joining the Eagles in regional rankings are No. 1 Drury University and No. 2 Lewis University, while Truman State University is No. 6 to round out the GLVC’s contingent. No. 3 Grand Valley State University, No. 4 Ashland University, No. 5 Northern Michigan University and No. 10 Michigan Tech University represent the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, while the Great Midwest Athletic Conference is represented by No. 7 Kentucky Wesleyan College and No. 9 Cedarville University.
The NCAA II Midwest Region Tournament is March 15-18 and consists of eight teams—three automatic bids from the GLVC, GLIAC and GMAC as well as at-large teams.
USI (18-8, 11-5 GLVC) concludes the 2018-19 regular season this weekend as it visits the University of Illinois Springfield Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in Springfield, Illinois, and McKendree University Saturday at 1 p.m. in Lebanon, Illinois.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.