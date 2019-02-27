Daycare owner’s husband pleads not guilty after child molesting arrest

By Jared Goffinet and Kate O'Rourke | February 27, 2019 at 3:11 PM CST - Updated February 27 at 3:11 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The husband of a daycare owner was in court on Wednesday.

Gregory Johnston, 38-years-old, is charged with child molesting after detectives interviewed a child at Holly’s House. He is currently out of jail on a $15,000 cash bond.

Johnston came in person for his first court appearance on those child molesting charges. People that arrived with him tried to hide Johnston from us and our questions outside the courtroom.

Officials with the Family and Social Services Administration tell us the owner of Lil’ Piggies Daycare told them they are closed permanently. We are told a DCS inspector saw a sign, which stated it was closed, on the facility’s door during an inspection on Friday.

Johnston entered a not guilty plea for his six felony counts.

Per condition of his bond he is not to have contact with the child. He must adhere to home detention and ABK tracking.

Johnston is expected back in court next month.

