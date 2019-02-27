Court to hear new evidence in case on Steven Avery of ‘Making a Murderer’ documentary

(Gray News) - A Wisconsin Court of Appeals granted Steven Avery, known from the documentary “Making a Murderer,” a new hearing in a lower court to address new evidence.
The motion document states: “Due to this case’s extensive history, there is a benefit to having existing claims developed or litigated while they are relatively fresh, rather than positioning the claims to be procedurally barred in a future proceeding,” according to the Herald Times Reporter.
Avery is serving a life sentence for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach, a freelance photographer. His nephew, Brendan Dassey also is serving life in prison.
Kathleen Zellner, Avery’s attorney, wants bone fragments found in a gravel pit near Avery’s property to be tested to see if they belong to Halbach.
If the fragments belong to Halbach, it undermines the theory put forth by investigators that she was murdered on the Avery property.
Netflix released the documentary in December 2015, and released a sequel, “Making a Murderer Part 2” in October 2018.
The 2015 documentary examined how Avery was convinced of a rape he did not commit, his exoneration, and then followed him through the trial of Halbach’s murder.
A date for the hearing has not yet been set.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.