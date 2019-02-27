Colder temps, wintry mix possible

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Clouds will return along with cooler temps overnight. Lows will drop to 30. On Thursday, we may see a brief period of sleet or freezing rain during the morning. Should not be enough to cause widespread travel problems. Friday will be dry. Rain possible on Saturday, and it may change to or mix with snow by Saturday evening. Minor accumulations possible. Very cold on Sunday through the start of next week with highs in the 20s and lows in the lower teens.