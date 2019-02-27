Boys 4A Sectional: Castle vs Central

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -In Game 1 of the 4A Sectional at Husky Arena, it was Castle (17-5) vs Central (9-13).
After trailing 13 points at halftime, the Bears exploded in the second half thanks to Colton Glaser’s team-high 19 points. Central stunned Castle, 64-62, to advance to Friday night’s semifinal game.
The Bears will play Reitz (11-11) at North High School on Friday at 5:30.
Alex Hemenway led the Knights with 32 points; Castle finished their season (17-6).
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.