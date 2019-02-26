Woman unhurt after car hit by train in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A car was hit by a train in Evansville.
It happened Monday night around 9:30 on Mill Road, between St. Joe and Kratzville.
That part of the road is closed due to repairs. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says a woman attempted to drive around the barricades, when her car became stuck on the tracks.
She got out of the car, and tried calling for help.
That's when a train slammed into her car, pushing it down the tracks.
No one was hurt in that crash.
