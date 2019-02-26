Woman unhurt after car hit by train in Evansville

February 26, 2019 at 5:20 AM CST - Updated February 26 at 5:27 AM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A car was hit by a train in Evansville.

It happened Monday night around 9:30 on Mill Road, between St. Joe and Kratzville.

That part of the road is closed due to repairs. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says a woman attempted to drive around the barricades, when her car became stuck on the tracks.

She got out of the car, and tried calling for help.

That's when a train slammed into her car, pushing it down the tracks.

No one was hurt in that crash.

