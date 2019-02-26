Update: GA funeral home picks up remains of child in Hancock Co. KY

HANCOCK CO., KY (WFIE) - The remains of a child that have been the center of a debate, are on their way back to Georgia.
Officials tell us a Georgia funeral home came to Hancock County pick up the body of Wesley Newton.
He will be reburied back in Macon.
Newton died as a baby 27-years-ago.
His father, Stephen Newton, had his body exhumed in December, and even picked up the casket himself.
It was in the family’s garage until his ex-wife, Wesley’s mother, found out. She wanted the body back where it was originally buried.
PREVIOUS:
The case has been under investigation by Kentucky State Police as well as authorities in Georgia.
Troopers tell us no charges will be filed in Kentucky.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.