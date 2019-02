EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Sunny with mild temperatures again on Wednesday as highs climb into the upper 50s. Cloudy skies return for Thursday-Friday with some scattered showers possible on Thursday and again on Friday. Rain likely on Saturday, possibly mixing with or changing to snow Saturday night and Sunday. Much colder air to finish the weekend with highs in the 30′s Sunday into the middle of next week. Lows will drop into the 20s and teens.