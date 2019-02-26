Senior Day set for Wednesday when Aces welcome Salukis

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -The 2018-19 home schedule will wrap up for the University of Evansville men’s basketball team on Wednesday night when they take on Southern Illinois in a 6 p.m. contest at the Ford Center. It will mark Senior Day where the 2019 class of Jared Chestnut, Dainius Chatkevicius, Shea Feehan and Marty Hill will be honored. ESPN+ and the Purple Aces Radio Network presented by Learfield will have live coverage.