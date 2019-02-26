Intersection closed, power knocked out after Daviess Co. crash

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Daviess County, KY.
Dispatch says the intersection of KY 142 and Pleasant Valley Rd. is currently closed due to a crash.
No injuries were reported, but the crash damaged a utility pole causing lines to go down in the road.
Kenergy says 125 members lost power due to the crash. Kenergy says power has since been restored for most of those people, but 13 are still out while crews work to replace the pole.
Avoid the area.
