Police Report: On-campus altercation quickly turns violent at USI

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An on-campus altercation between two people ended with one person being arrested on Monday.
Demond Glover, 20-years-old, was arrested for battery, intimidation, and criminal mischief. According to authorities, he was involved in a physical dispute with a USI student on campus.
The university notified students through email about the alleged battery last night. Many students we spoke with say they had no idea what had happened, but saw the flashing emergency lights. throughout campus.
“The first thing I said was ‘oh my gosh what’s happening, what happened at USI campus,’” USI student Cierra Weathers explains. "You want to feel safe here when you get an email like that or a text message, its very ‘oh no what happened, when did this happen, how long ago, is this recent?’ There’s lots of emotions and lots of how is this happening this is supposed to be a safe environment.”
The police report says the victim and Glover got in an altercation, which quickly turned violent. They say Glover choked and punched the victim and that he tried to get away from authorities, but they caught and arrested him.
14 News reached out to USI officials about the incident. They said they do have resources in place for students who have become victims of this kind of violence.
Glover's first hearing was this morning and his bond was set to $10,000 / $1,000 cash.
The condition of that bond was that he could not have contact with the victim.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.