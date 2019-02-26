Owensboro airport hoping to add new flights to Vegas

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - It’s safe to say many frequent flyers in the area would love to see the Las Vegas Allegiant flight come back to Owensboro. And the director says they are working to make that happen.
Rob Barnett, was hired as the airport director back in November after being the director at the Bowling Green Airport. Ever since then he says they've been looking at every possible option to expand the airport's services.
That could mean new airlines or new flights.
Right now, Cape Air flies to St. Louis daily and Allegiant flies to Orlando twice a week. Barnett hopes to bring in flights to another Florida destination closer to the beach as well as the coveted Las Vegas flight.
“When I accepted the position of airport manager some of the board members here said you know you could ever accomplish Vegas re-instituted or offered here in this community, you would probably get keys to the city," Barnett explains. "And I hear that daily and that is something we’re working on”
There’s no set timeline for any of this yet because it is preliminary. But Barnett said he’s hopeful for some exciting changes at the airport soon.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.