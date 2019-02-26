Neighborhood Watch: 1 man in jail after situation on USI campus, EPD raising funds for new bomb dog

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - One man is in jail after authorities say he choked and punched a University of Southern Indiana student at an on-campus apartment.
20-year-old Demond Glover was arrested Monday night for battery, intimidation, and criminal mischief.
He’s the suspect in a domestic situation we first told you about Monday night at 10.
It happened at the O’Daniel South Apartments. The police report says Glover got into a fight with the victim, which turned violent.
Authorities tracked Glover down and arrested him on campus.
USI tells us they have domestic violence resources available for students.
-----------------------------------------
The Evansville Police Department is raising funds to replace their bomb dog.
EPD is also celebrating the two new K9 teams.
Officer Cory Offerman and K9 Cash are a dual purpose team trained in patrol and detecting narcotics.
Same goes for Officer Drew Murray and K9 Arlo.
If you want to make a donation toward the purchase of the bomb dog, you can do that through the EPD Foundation.
-----------------------------------------
Law enforcement in Gibson County is going to be working overtime to crack down on aggressive drivers.
The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute pays for overtime through National Highway Traffic Safety Administration grants.
Officers with the Princeton Police Department, the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office and the Francisco Police Department will be cracking down on aggressive driving all through the month of March.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.