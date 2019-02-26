Muhlenberg Co. students set to return to school

MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) - Students will return to the classroom Wednesday after being off the past couple of days because of illness.
School district leaders say it's not ideal to close school... and say it puts everyone behind, both students and teachers. But they felt it was needed after attendance continued to decrease.
These are photos of custodians hard work deep cleaning each of their schools.
Leaders began closely watching attendance levels last week and say it eventually dipped below 90 percent. It wasn't only students, but staff who were not feeling well.
“I reached out to our health department, they said two weeks ago, they had 134 flu cases confirmed," explains Carla Embry, Muhlenberg County School employee. "This past week, they had 186, so that’s a huge, over 50, increase in that number.”
Combined with the weekend, students were able to take a four day break to recover and regroup.
“The first day, we could deep that deep cleaning," explains Embry. "Our custodians, in all nine buildings, worked really hard in getting all the germs put away hopefully, and then today we did have work day for our staff to come in and get ready for our students come tomorrow.”
Medical professionals recommend leaving 24 hours after a breaking a fever before returning and stress the importance of frequent hand washing.
